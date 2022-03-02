Multi-Year Agreement Secured

NIELSEN and COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) have reached a multi-year agreement for television and audio measurement services. The agreement covers local television stations in 10 full service television markets and COX MEDIA GROUP local radio stations in 10 full service radio markets. CMG stations will continue to utilize a comprehensive suite of NIELSEN measurement services to demonstrate audience value to advertisers. The agreement also includes COXREPS, a nationwide network of media professionals, which provides television sales representation of broadcasters with a wide network of advertising agencies.

Details of the agreement include NIELSEN LOCAL MEDIA IMPACT, which has been licensed by CMG radio stations in ATLANTA; HOUSTON; JACKSONVILLE, FLA.l MIAMI; ORLANDO; SAN ANTONIO and TAMPA, to help optimize advertising campaigns. CMG radio stations will also have access to the NATIONAL REGIONAL DATABASE (NRD), a customizable tool of radio listening information for every market that NIELSEN AUDIO surveys.

The agreement also renews access of CMG radio stations to NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH, which provides local market research and measures 2,000 market categories. Additionally, the stations will continue to have access to SCARBOROUGH MARS HEALTHCARE MODULE to help maximize advertising strategies for CMG’s growing healthcare segment.

COXREPS, along with CMG television stations, have also renewed with NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH, and COX also subscribes to NIELSEN RADIO County Coverage data, which provides local insights by breaking out of the standard NIELSEN RADIO metro boundaries for a broader understanding of listeners.

« see more Net News