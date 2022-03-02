-
Jay-Z, Kanye West Top List Of Hip-Hop's Biggest Earners In 2021
by Roy Trakin
March 3, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
JAY-Z and KANYE WEST were the highest-earning hip-hop musicians of 2021, according to a list compiled by former longtime FORBES editor ZACK O’MALLEY-GREENBERG.
JAY-Z topped the list with $470 million after selling portions of his music streaming service TIDAL and ARMAND DE BRIGNAC champagne last year, bringing his net worth to $1.5 billion.
Business ventures outside of music paid off for fellow billionaire YE, formerly known as KANYE WEST who earned $250 million for the year, good to nab second place on the list..His fortune comes almost entirely from his YEEZY sneaker company, giving him a net work of close to $3.7 billion.
DIDDY and DRAKE nailed the #3 and #4 spots with $75m and $50m respectively, followed in the Top 5 by WIZ KHALIFA, who brought in $45m.
Rapper TECH N9NE was a surprise 10th place finisher, tied with DOJA CAT and BIRDMAN, thanks to an unreported digital-only catalog deal that added eight figures to his wealth. BIRDMAN was on the list thanks to partnerships with PEPEI and CANDYCRUSH, among others.
According to MRC DATA, hip-hop now accounts for 27.7% of U.S. music consumption, roughly equal to rock and country combined, but its richest stars have parlayed not just music, but their diversified portfolios into wealth. Here is the complete Top 10:
1. JAY-Z, $470m
2. KANYE WEST. $250 million
3. DIDDY, $75 million
4. DRAKE, $50 million
5. WIZ KHALIFA,$45 million
6. TRAVIS SCOTT, $38 million
7. DJ KHALED, $35 million
8. EMINEM, $28 million
9. J COLE, $27 million
10 (tie): BIRDMAN, DOJA CAT, TECH N9NE, $25 million