Former AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS 9a-noon (CT) host CORY HEPOLA, who exited the station in FEBRUARY saying that he was considering a third-party candidacy for governor of MINNESOTA (NET NEWS 2/15), made it official WEDNESDAY with the announcement that he will be running for the office as a candidate of the FORWARD PARTY, the party founded by former presidential candidate ANDREW YANG. HEPOLA, the former weekend anchor at crosstown TEGNA NBC affiliate KARE-TV (KARE 11), had hosted the 9a-noon (CT) weekday show on WCCO since JANUARY 2019 as the replacement for longtime host JOHN HINES.

At his launch press conference, HEPOLA criticized the "broken, toxic two-party system" for failing to compromise or collaborate, although he did not go into specifics about his own agenda other than calling for tax reform and support for small business owners.

