Radio Rotation

The PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES are close to an announcement about KEVIN FRANDSEN's replacement as color commentator for road games on the club's radio broadcasts, according to a report from TODD ZOLECKI at MLB.COM, and FRANDSEN's replacement, if and when the lockout-shortened season gets underway, will likely be a rotation of four former PHILLIES players, MICHAEL BOURN, CHAD DURBIN, ERIK KRATZ, and KEVIN STOCKER. FRANDSEN left the PHILLIES radio job in JANUARY to do analysis for WASHINGTON NATIONALS television broadcasts on MASN (NET NEWS 1/24).

The rotation would be a return to the multiple-analyst arrangement alongside play-by-play voice SCOTT FRANZKE the PHILLIES used in 2018 with FRANDSEN, STOCKER, and KEVIN JORDAN before FRANDSEN became the sole road game analyst. LARRY ANDERSEN continues to work home games with FRANZKE, while ZOLECKI reports that former NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA "man in the stands" field reporter GREGG MURPHY will serve as studio host and fill in for FRANZKE this season.

