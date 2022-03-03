All Day Thursday

The agenda for day two of BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT sports media conference featured a reuniting of MIKE FRANCESA and CHRIS "MAD DOG" RUSSO presenting an award named after them and their former boss MARK CHERNOFF doing the same, plus panels on sports betting, digital, agents, and programming, a gathering of top sports radio executives, an appearance by CRAIG CARTON, and a keynote chat with MEADOWLARK MEDIA's JOHN SKIPPER.

CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE's BRUCE GILBERT, FOX SPORTS RADIO/iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE NETWORKS' DON MARTIN, AUDACY's JEFF SOTTOLANO, and SIRIUSXM's STEVE COHEN comprised this year's "Power Panel" of executives. Discussing reaching younger listeners, SOTTALANO advised that the way to think about the issue is to divorce it from the technology and focus instead on talent, brand, and content, with MARTIN agreeing, saying it's all about the talent and adding that "this is the best time to be in this business" because of all of the platform opportunities, but GILBERT pushed back on the cliche "Content is King," asserting instead as "Distribution Is King." MARTIN stressed that the perception that radio and podcasts and streaming are considered separate entities by agencies and buyers "because we let them." The executives addressed the difficulty of getting uniform, reliable measurement for podcast listening, with GILBERT noting that even with the problems getting uniform podcast listening data, the download numbers generated for podcast measurement are better than the estimates relied upon by the radio industry. And the panel discussed attracting and developing programming talent and the challenge of competing with free-spending betting companies for top talent.

The remaining agenda for THURSDAY:

9:50-10:25a: Betting, with FANATICS' ARI BOROD, DRAFTKINGS' BRIAN ANGIOLET, FANDUEL's MIKE RAFFENSPERGER, and ESPN's JOE FORTENBAUGH

10:25-11a: AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK host CRAIG CARTON

11-11:15a: Networking break

11:15-11:50a: Digital, with WWE's STEVE BRABAND and CBS SPORTS RADIO's MAGGIE GRAY

11:50a-12:25p: Awards ceremony with MIKE FRANCESA and CHRIS "MAD DOG" RUSSO presenting the MIKE & THE MAD DOG AWARD to BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's MIKE FELGER and TONY MASSAROTTI, and former AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK PD MARK CHERNOFF presenting the award named after him to the HUB's PD RICK RADZIK

12:25-1:30p: Lunch

1:30-2:15: Keynote with JASON BARRETT in conversation with MEADOWLARK MEDIA CEO JOHN SKIPPER

2:15-2:50: Agents KEVIN BELBEY (CAA), HEATHER COHEN (THE WEISS AGENCY), and MARK LEPSELTER (MAXX SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT), with MIKE MCVAY moderating

2:50-3:25p: Voiceover legend JIM CUTLER on storytelling

3:25-3:40p: Networking break

3:40-4:15p: Traditional media, with MSG NETWORKS' KAZEEM FAMUYIDE, THE RINGER's JOHN JASTREMSKI, and YAHOO SPORTSBOOK, moderated by BSM's DEMETRI RAVANOS

4:15-4:50p: CHERNOFF, ESPN RADIO's JUSTIN CRAIG, and FOX SPORTS RADIO's SCOTT SHAPIRO, moderated by BARRETT

4:50-5p: BARRETT's closing remarks

« see more Net News