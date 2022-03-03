Now At Acast

Canadian HGTV and U.S. DIY NETWORK personality SCOTT MCGILLIVRAY is bringing his "THE REAL ESTATE REBEL" podcast to ACAST for its third season, launching on MARCH 8th and featuring guest appearances by THE PROPERTY BROTHERS and designer JANE LOCKHART. The show was formerly with INFLUICITY.

“Real estate education is a passion of mine, and with my podcast, it was important to share my knowledge and experience with listeners, regardless of their level of experience. Whether you’re a seasoned investor, a new homeowner, or looking to break into the market, I try and include relevant content for everyone,” said MCGILLVRAY. “Partnering with ACAST was a no-brainer because they share that same mission of accessibility, ensuring the Canadian podcasting community can distribute their podcasts to listeners everywhere, on all platforms. I hope fans enjoy all the surprises and insider info we have in store for them on Season 3 of THE REAL ESTATE REBEL.”

ACAST Managing Dir./CANADA HEATHER GORDON said, “A media titan, SCOTT has built up a massive and loyal following through his approachable and kind-hearted nature, his willingness to help others better themselves and, most importantly, by earning people’s trust. ACAST CANADA looks forward to bringing his podcast to audiences across every platform out there and offering brands an opportunity to reach a hyper-engaged community of listeners by partnering with an industry legend.”

