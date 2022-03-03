Debuts Today

Cosmetics entrepreneur BOBBI BROWN is co-hosting an interview show with author ANJALI KUMAR for iHEARTMEDIA, "THE IMPORTANT THINGS." The show, debuting TODAY (2/3) with GLORIA STEINEM as the first guest, will post bi-weekly on THURSDAYS. BROWN previously hosted another interview podcast, "BEYOND THE BEAUTY," for iHEARTMEDIA.

“I am thrilled to be returning to iHEARTMEDIA with 'THE IMPORTANT THINGS,' that will explore one of my favorite topics right now which is how world-class thinkers and leaders are constantly reprioritize and reinvent themselves,” said BROWN. “During the pandemic, I know I simplified my life to focus on only what mattered most to me, and I’m excited to hear how our guests have done the same thing and share their collective wisdom with our audience.”

KUMAR added, “I’m looking forward to bringing what I know will be thoughtful, riveting -- and funny conversations to iHEARTRADIO, especially alongside the legendary and insightful BOBBI BROWN.”

Proclaiming the network's "thrill" to have the podcast, iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON said, “Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has been hard on everyone. However, it has also led many of us on a personal journey in which we examine and understand more clearly what matters most to us. This podcast delves deeper into these discussions with its remarkable lineup of guests, and both BOBBI and ANJALI bring incredible energy to the most relatable conversations.”

