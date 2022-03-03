U.S. Debut

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical-Jazz WRTI/PHILADELPHIA is bringing JAZZDANMARK's podcast "DANGEROUS SOUNDS: DANISH JAZZ IN 8 STORIES" to the U.S. The 8-episode Danish podcast on the influence of American Jazz in DENMARK will launch on MARCH 25th and will be accompanied by live concerts featuring Danish-American drummer KRESTEN OSGOOD with saxophonists ODEAN POPE and IMMANUEL WILKINS in KNOXVILLE on MARCH 27th and PHILADELPHIA on MARCH 31st. OSGOOD hosts the U.S. version of the podcast, with violinist JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN as narrator, based on the Danish series "FARLIGE TONER: HISTORIEN OM DANSK JAZZ."

WRTI GM BILL JOHNSON said, "As a leader in jazz programming since 1969, WRTI wanted to provide American music lovers with this incredibly revealing series that showcases a powerful history and relationship between the U.S. and DENMARK through jazz. Enhanced by the two live music events in KNOXVILLE and PHILADELPHIA, we believe DANGEROUS SOUNDS will significantly add to the overall history and appreciation of jazz music in America, as it has already done in DENMARK."

