New Plans

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has announced new dates for the GRAMMY IN THE SCHOOLS FEST salute to music education, this year taking place virtually MARCH 28-30, and the GRAMMY IN THE SCHOOLS benefit concert with NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, now set for the HOUSE OF BLUES at MANDALAY BAY in LAS VEGAS on MARCH 31st.

The GRAMMY IN THE SCHOOLS FEST (GITS FEST) will feature the GATEWAYS BRASS COLLECTIVE, JEFF PILSON from FOREIGNER, KATIE THIROUX, KID SISTR, MANNY MARROQUIN, MUNA, and SWITCHFOOT, along with MUSICPOWER FOUNDATION Founder ANDY NAHAS and GRAMMY MUSEUM Pres. MICHAEL STICKA.

« see more Net News