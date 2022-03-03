Stach

In his "BEYOND THE 615" column this week, ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Editor TODD STACH muses that it may be time to wonder again, to look back in history to a time when radio captured imaginations rather than feeling the need to mimic the newest platform.



STACH writes, "I would argue that DJ breaks shouldn’t grow longer; they should become more vivid. On-air breaks should provide color and capture the right side of a listener’s brain. Theater of the mind at its finest. Here are 5 words that you want your audience to say after spending time with you: I saw what you said. It’s not about length; it’s about impact. It’s hard work trying to activate a listener’s imagination so that they put themselves INTO your story and SEE what you’re saying. It’s easy to talk longer. Maybe that’s why there are thousands of podcasts (and streaming playlists) that no one really cares about."



Read "5 Words You Want Your Audience To Say" here.

« see more Net News