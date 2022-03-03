Check It Out

SOUNDCLOUD is offering curated content and homepage playlists for WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH and INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY (MARCH 8th). The content is being released under the site's theme for the month, "Breaking the Bias: Elevating and Celebrating Women in Music."

The playlists, part of SOUNDCLOUD's "Selected By" series, are being selected by female artists including CHARLI XCX, LILIANNA WILDE, DAISY WORLD, mxmtoon, and ILHAM and being released on INSTAGRAM and TWITTER. Playlists of female musicians are also being featured at SOUNDCLOUD's “WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH: Providing Healing, Promoting Hope” section, including "GIRL CODE: Best Female Rappers Now," "EQUALIZERS: Female Electronic Producers," "DAMAS: Women of Urbano," and "FIERCE: Female EDM Stars."

