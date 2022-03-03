Goldsen (Photo: Jonathan Weiner)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Senior Dir./A&R DAVID GOLDSEN has been promoted to Head of A&R/AUSTRALIA and VP/Creative. GOLDSEN, who joined WARNER CHAPPELL in 2009 and has worked with artists like TONES AND I, CAVETOWN, NATHANIEL RATELIFF, VANCE JOY, MITSKI, TWO FEET, and THE KNOCKS, will be relocating from NEW YORK to LOS ANGELES and will report to Co-Chair/CEO GUY MOOT while working with WCM AUSTRALIA Managing Dir. MATTHEW CAPPER, WCM NORTH AMERICA Pres. RYAN PRESS,. and WCM UK Managing Dir. SHANI GONZALES.

MOOT and WCM Co-Chair COO CARIANNE MARSHALL issued a joint statement saying, “With music becoming increasingly more global, we’re prioritizing our A&R efforts in AUSTRALIA, which is exploding with incredible talent. DAVID has already built an internationally recognizable roster with acts like TONES AND I, VANCE JOY, and CAVETOWN, so his transition into this role is a natural one. His relationships and creative expertise will bring exciting international opportunities to both our current Australian hitmakers and future signings, connecting them with our global roster and beyond.”

GOLDSEN said, “AUSTRALIA is home to so many fantastic songwriters and artists, and I’m very grateful to GUY and CARIANNE for entrusting me with growing such an important market. This is an incredible opportunity to help local songwriters broaden their reach and collaborate with different artists, writers, and producers across borders and genres. I’m equally as excited to continue working closely with RYAN and SHANI to introduce our U.S. and international writers to AUSTRALIA’s explosive music scene and exceptional talent.”

CAPPER said, “I’m thrilled to have DAVID on board as our dedicated A&R lead. His expertise will be instrumental in helping us to champion the great music coming out of our region.”

