New Mid-Morning Show

iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER has added a new show for 9-11a (ET) weekdays, "NEWMAN AND THE MAYOR," with sister Country WDVI (COUNTRY 100.5) afternoon host JEREMY NEWMAN and PETE "THE MAYOR" KENNEDY, who hosted mornings at WDVI before its flip to Country last year.

The new show, first reported by RADIO INSIGHT, is taking two hours carved off the end of morning host BROTHER WEASE's show. NEWMAN continues to host afternoons at WDVI; he posted on FACEBOOK, "I’ve never done talk radio, it’s out of my comfort zone. I didn’t ask for it, I was recruited, and said yes. Heck, a few months ago I thought I was done with radio, now all this. Crazy. I’m as excited as I am nervous. Lower your expectations and check it out!"

What do you get when you mix an Irishman and a self-proclaimed “Hillbilly?” ..…. a new show from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. You can listen on the @iHeartRadio app to Pete Kennedy and Jeremy Newman. https://t.co/KSJN5AHXeO — Radio 95.1 (@Radio_951) February 28, 2022

