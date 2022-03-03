MC Media's Fruge'

Once a year we get to rest our voices and let the statistics speak for themselves. That time of year (FEBRUARY/MARCH) is when Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) release their annual Gender Analysis Study. This year was no different (NET NEWS 2/16). And the results are not much different from previous years. Radio sales and management continue to be growth areas for women in broadcasting, while programming remains a challenging field.

And while we spend an enormous amount of time creating committees, task forces, surveys, podcasts, and DEI content, we never actually do anything with them. We just put out press releases and then sit in panel sessions at summits and watch the “Suits” talk about everything their companies are doing to better the radio industry. It's time to step up and do more than just say we're going to do something about the problem. Read more in this week's "The Bigger Picture," by MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE'.

