Magic, Kareem, Big Game James And Co.

The latest podcast from the LOS ANGELES TIMES is a show looking at the true stories inspiring TV series.

"BINGE SESH," hosted by Television Editor MATT BRENNAN and 3x3 basketball player KAREEM MADDOX, will launch with a 10-episode series on the "Showtime" LOS ANGELES LAKERS, the subject of ADAM MCKAY's new HBO scripted series "WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY."

Both the podcast and the HBO series are debuting on SUNDAY (3/6).

