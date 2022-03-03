-
New Los Angeles Times Podcast On True Stories Behind Scripted TV Shows To Debut With Look At 'Showtime' Lakers' 'Winning Time'
by Perry Michael Simon
March 3, 2022 at 10:17 AM (PT)
The latest podcast from the LOS ANGELES TIMES is a show looking at the true stories inspiring TV series.
"BINGE SESH," hosted by Television Editor MATT BRENNAN and 3x3 basketball player KAREEM MADDOX, will launch with a 10-episode series on the "Showtime" LOS ANGELES LAKERS, the subject of ADAM MCKAY's new HBO scripted series "WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY."
Both the podcast and the HBO series are debuting on SUNDAY (3/6).