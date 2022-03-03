Leigh

GUARANTY MEDIA Country WTGE (100.7 THE TIGER)/BATON ROUGE has promoted MD/afternoon co-host ABBY LEIGH to PD. LEIGH will continue in her current roles, while adding day-to-day programming duties. She joined the station in FEBERUARY 2019, coming from CUMULUS Country KXKC/LAFAYETTE, LA, where she was afternoon talent and Programming Asst.

LEIGH will report to OM CHRIS ELLIOTT, who said, “The future is bright for WTGE, as ABBY’s attention to detail, drive, and passion for Country music is second to none. We are all very excited to see 100.7 THE TIGER rise to even greater heights.”

GM GORDY RUSH said, “We have been thrilled with ABBY’s passion for TIGER COUNTRY since joining our team and can’t wait to see what she does in her new role as Program Director.”

Congratulate LEIGH here.

« see more Net News