Snider (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER is praising UKRAINIANS who have turned his band's 1984 hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It" into a rallying cry. According to THE HILL, UKRANIANS have reportedly reappropriated the hard rock hit into a protest anthem amid an invasion by RUSSIA.

The frontman tweeted on SATURDAY, "I absolutely approve of UKRAINIANS using 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as their battlecry. My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again!"

SNIDER's approval of this use is completely opposite of his feelings on the song being used by people protesting COVID-19 mask mandates in 2020. At the time, SNIDER blasted the protestors, dubbing them "selfish assholes" with a "moronic cause," and writing that they did not have his permission to use the song.

The difference, he posted on TWITTER, "One use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

