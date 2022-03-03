New Trustees

Four new members, all women, have been elected to the Board of Trustees for BOSTON public broadcaster GBH, operator of News-Talk WGBH-F, Classical WCRB, and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV (GBH 2) and WGBX-TV (GBH 44)/BOSTON and other NEW ENGLAND public media outlets.

The new trustees include SLC ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC CEO STACY COWAN; retired attorney SUSAN G. FENTIN; investor SUSAN X. LUO; and SIMMONS UNIVERSITY Pres. LYNN PERRY WOOTEN.

“GBH is fortunate to have a strong, committed group of community and business leaders dedicated to helping the organization achieve its mission,” said Pres./CEO JON ABBOTT, who is retiring at the end of the year. “As the landscape for media evolves, we continue to rely on their expertise and leadership.”

“I am honored to welcome STACY COWAN, SUSAN FENTIN, LYNN PERRY WOOTEN, and SUSAN LUO to the Board of Trustees for GBH,” said Board of Trustees Chair ANN FUDGE. “Their experience and leadership in the community will contribute greatly to helping GBH continue to lead in public media while fulfilling its commitment to serving its audiences. I look forward to working with our new Trustees.”

« see more Net News