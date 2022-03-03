Herndon (Photo: Shutterstock/Ovidiu Hrubaru)

Country artist TY HERNDON has partnered with new global entertainment and education platform PIVOTAL MOMENTS MEDIA (PMM) for a three-project partnership. The deal will include HERNDON's next album, "JACOB," set to be released this SPRING. HERNDON will also be launching a 10-episode podcast, "Soundboard," to accompany the new album release, along with becoming a PMM ambassador.

"Soundboard" will be launched on the PMM platform's "Resilience" channel that focuses on mental health in the creative community. The show will follow the theme of high-profile artists and their mental health struggles and personal journeys, which is also the theme of the upcoming album, "JACOB."

"We are thrilled to welcome TY's voice to the power of PIVOTAL MOMENTS MEDIA and the work we are doing to bring conversations about mental health and well-being to the mainstream," said PMM founder/CEO BOB MORGAN. "TY's journey is a unique one that deserves to be heard and shared, and I know it will resonate with people from all walks of life who struggle with mental health, addiction and the common trials and tribulations that stand in the way of happiness and healthiness. He has a lot to share, and we are proud to partner with him to do it."

“My new album has been more than a year in the making, and it’s my most personal and revealing to date," said HERNDON. "It will take listeners on the journey of my life -- the ups, the downs, the struggles, the triumphs -- and I hope, help others talk about the hard stuff, the stuff that can make or break us. We all have an opportunity to change our ending, and that’s what this album is about."

HERNDON notched three #1 singles and four other Top 10 hits as an EPIC RECORDS artist in the '90s.

