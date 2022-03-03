Mako (Photo: Darling Juliet Photography)

SONGS & DAUGHTERS has hired BETHANY MAKO as Creative Mgr. The first full time hire for the BIG LOUD-affiliated label and publishing company is effective immediately. MAKO joins NASHVILLE-based SONGS & DAUGHTERS from WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC PUBLISHING, where she worked in A&R for five years.

“I was lucky enough to meet BETHANY through my publisher, WARNER CHAPPELL,” said SONGS & DAUGHTERS founder NICOLLE GALYON. “It feels so natural for her to grow with me into my own publishing and label venture. Excited to have her as a teammate at SONGS & DAUGHTERS!”

“Joining the SONGS & DAUGHTERS team is truly a dream come true,” said MAKO. “I have looked up to NICOLLE since I first moved to NASHVILLE almost eight years ago, and I have always admired her work ethic and passion for what she does. What she has built and continues to build is pure magic, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

