Milwaukee World Festival (MWF), has announced that VP/Entertainment BOB BABISCH, will begin to transition his role as leader of the organization's Entertainment Department at the end of 2022. BABISCH has been with MWF for 46 years, and has served in his current role for over four decades.

During his tenure, BABISCH has led the entertainment team at MWF, overseeing booking and production for all concerts during SUMMERFEST, in addition to shows held at the AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE AMPHITHEATER and BMO HARRIS PAVILION, outside of the festival. He has also booked countless events for other venues in and outside of WISCONSIN.

SCOTT ZIEL, current Associate Booking Director, will become Director/Entertainment, taking on additional responsibilities for SUMMERFEST and other events produced by MWF. Following the 2022 season, BABISCH will take on an ongoing consulting role with MWF.

Pres. and CEO/MILWAUKEE WORLD FESTIVAL, DON SMILEY said, "Bob has an unmatched legacy that has helped shape not only SUMMERFEST, but the music industry, during his illustrious career. In the months to come, he will provide exceptional support for his team as we begin this transition to new leadership. On a personal note, I will miss seeing BOB on a day-to-day basis in 2023, but we both look forward to rocking and rolling in 2022."

BABISCH added, "It has truly been a dream job. I can't believe I've been here for 46 years. Looking back, it's the connection of live music and the fans that has inspired me for all these years. I am excited to continue to work with SCOTT and bring that connection to the next generation of music fans."





