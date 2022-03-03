Cadillac Jack

Former TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WITL/LANSING, MI Assistant Brand Mgr. and morning co-host CADILLAC JACK has joined SUN BROADCASTING Country WHEL (HELL YEAH! 93.7)/FORT MYERS-NAPLES, FL, where he will do either morning or afternoon drive, beginning next week. He departed WITL last month to accept the new gig (NET NEWS 2/2).

He joined WITL for mornings in 2020, and added his brand responsibilities two weeks later. Prior to WITL, he worked at then ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT (where he was APD/midday host), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WQYK/TAMPA and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA.

HELL YEAH! 93.7 launched in late 2020 after stunting as “TRUMP COUNTRY 93.7” for a few months (NET NEWS 12/21/20). The station’s slogan is “Hellacious amount of Country.”

