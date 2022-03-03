Poorman

JIM (POORMAN) TRENTON is expanding POORMAN'S MORNING RUSH, adding non-commercial bilingual KLIE-LP (RADIO SUERTE)/FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA to his roster. The show, which has aired on ORANGE COUNTY COMMUNITY RADIO Classic Rock KOCI-LP/NEWPORT BEACH, CA since 2012, can now be heard on five affiliates.

POORMAN said, "The show will stay exactly as it is now with a theme each morning for the songs that get played. Every song has to fit the theme in some way. For example, if the theme was 'the evening,' or even 'fabric,' you might hear 'Nights in White Satin' by the MOODY BLUES and/or THE DICKIES. It’s an all-request show already, so you never really know what’s going to be played next. I’m really excited to see what the new audience at RADIO SUERTE comes up with for suggestions.”

POORMAN's background in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA radio includes working at Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES for 12 years, hosting "LOVELINE" for ten years. He also worked in the market at Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106), Top 40 KIIS, and KYSR (ALT 98.7).

For more info on POORMAN'S MORNING RUSH, email PoormansMorningRush@gmail.com or call (949)870-6155.

