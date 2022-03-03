Delfino

Comedian/Musician JESSICA DELFINO is the host of a new segment, “THE MOM REPORT,” on NEVERSINK RADIO Classic Hits WABT (POCONO 96.7)/LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA. The segment will air as part of GARY CEE’s morning program and is targeted at mothers with news, events, and "everything a POCONO Mom needs to know."

DELFINO met CEE when she appeared as a musical guest on his program; She writes parenting articles and satire for THE NEW YORK TIMES, among other publications, and performs comedy around the POCONOS, including a monthly morning comedy show for moms at BLOOM WALDESSORI PLAY SPACE in STROUDSBURG. She also started her own “THE MOM REPORT” group on FACEBOOK.

DELFINO said, “Motherhood can be a lonely and invisible place, and it’s encouraging that GARY and NEVERSINK MEDIA are supporting local moms with this segment. 'THE MOM REPORT' is a source for motherhood awesomeness.”

CEE added, "JESSICA is fabulous, and she does it all. Comic, singer, songwriter, author, radio host. She’ll even sell you a sponsorship.”

