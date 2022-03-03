Audacy On Board

AUDACY has inked an extension and expansion of its deal to air ACCUWEATHER services on its stations through syndicator UNITED STATIONS, adding 14 more stations to the list of affiliates, with FM stations in NEW YORK, DETROIT, ST. LOUIS, LAS VEGAS, MEMPHIS, and BUFFALO among the new additions.The new deal also adds expanded weather services, including a "Social Plus" product and the "ACCUWEATHER Weather Protection Plan" with special reports before, during, and after severe weather events on the air and on social media.

AUDACY SVP/Revenue Analytics and Networks FRED BENNETT said, “Our local radio station brands are deeply embedded in each of their communities, and this partnership helps us solidify our commitment to delivering the kinds of information that they depend on and trust.”

ACCUWEATHER's KEN PREHL said, “Developing new and creative ways of delivering the best weather forecasts, warnings and data around is always energizing, but it becomes extra compelling when we are helping legendary radio stations continue to fulfill their fundamental roles as broadcasters. Weather is still 'lean in' content, and we are extremely excited and proud to extend this important partnership.”

UNITED STATIONS CRO GREG JANOFF said, “Our job is to bring together great content, essential services and the most powerful brands in radio so that our marketing partners are in the most impactful environment possible. When you are talking about brands like 1010 WINS (NEW YORK), WCBS 880 (NEW YORK), WBBM (CHICAGO), and WWJ (DETROIT) it’s an impressive universe, and now that we are adding major market FM stations to the mix, it’s a milestone moment for everyone involved.”

