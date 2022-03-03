Sohn

GIGI SOHN's nomination for Commissioner at the FCC made it through the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE, but not without some trouble, with the panel sending the nomination to the full SENATE under a 14-14 tie vote along party lines.

SOHN's nomination has been opposed by Republicans upset by her politics, her position in favor of net neutrality, and her service on the board of now-defunct streaming service LOCAST, which streamed local broadcast stations and was shut down by a court copyright ruling.

The nomination, and that of ALVARO BEDOYA to the FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION, will require an additional vote of the full SENATE to enable it to be confirmed by yet another vote due to the ties in committee. A party line vote in the full SENATE will require Vice President HARRIS to break the tie.

