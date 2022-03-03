More Funding

HEADGUM podcast network's GUMBALL advertising sales platform has closed a $10 million Series A funding round, with UNION SQUARE VENTURES and GOOD FRIENDS leading the round and CRAFT VENTURES, VERTICAL VENTURE PARTNERS, ANIMAL CAPITAL, CALM VENTURES, GAINGELS, and RIVERSIDE VENTURES also investing. GUMBALL automates the process of buying host-read ads on podcasts, with HEADGUM's shows and hundreds of other podcasts available.

"The host-read ad is the most valuable and powerful asset in podcasting, providing authentic, intimate, and endorsement-level messages natively within targeted content," said HEADGUM/GUMBALL CEO MARTY MICHAEL. "Despite being equally loved by brands, listeners, and talent, the way campaigns are bought, planned, executed, and tracked is antiquated, gated, and largely unchanged since the dawn of podcasting. GUMBALL turbo-boosts the medium with a solution that provides the kind of scale and efficiency of programmatic advertising. Today's funding will allow us to further invest in the technology and attract independent talent wishing to take advantage of this impactful marketing discipline."

"GUMBALL is the only company applying scalable technology to the native format of podcasting -- host-read ads -- and has shown exceptional growth during development," said UNION SQUARE VENTURES' HANEL BAVEJA. "As music-first platforms such as SPOTIFY and SIRIUSXM push radio-style programmatic ads and podcast networks often advancing flagship shows, it offers advertisers a compelling alternative and is in a lane of its own. With a management team that is as creative in business as they are in content creation, we are excited to back GUMBALL as the podcast market goes from strength-to-strength."

« see more Net News