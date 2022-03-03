Revenues Rise

Fourth quarter 2021 saw SALEM MEDIA GROUP total revenue rise 7..2% to $69.1 million, with broadcast revenue ip 6.1% to $51 million, digital revenue up 2.9% to $11.6 million, and publishing up 27.1% to $6.5 million.

The company's net income rose from $3.3 million to $16.8 million (12 to 62 cents/share), with 2021's number including a $13 million gain on the sale of land in TAMPA and other fixed assets, and a net loss of $1 million from a $39.3 million stock buyback; 2020's number includes $100,000 net loss on asset sales and $100,000 for stock option expensing. Adjusted EBITDA rose 131.2% to $22.7 million.

