Alexander (Photo: Facebook)

ATLANTA radio veteran SILAS (SIMAN BABY) ALEXANDER has died of pancreatic cancer. He was 58. ALEXANDER was on ATLANTA radio airwaves for three decades. The announcement was made on his FACEBOOK page via his wife and son on WEDNESDAY (3/2).

SANDRA ALEXANDER and SILAS “LEX” ALEXANDER IV wrote, “We feel at peace knowing he can rest now. Thank you for your love, prayers and support during this difficult time for the family.”

From 2018 until last year, ALEXANDER was co-hosting a syndicated show with rap legend CHUBB ROCK in markets like COLUMBUS and AUGUSTA. The cancer was apparently discovered during gall-bladder surgery. Chemotherapy and radiation treatment forced him off the air.

In an interview with THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION (AJC) last SEPTEMBER, the DOUGLASVILLE resident said he was diagnosed in JUNE but chose not to publicize his situation right away. “We never know when we’re going to go,” ALEXANDER said. “I hate that this is an indicator that mine may be sooner than I had originally expected. But it gives me time to get things in place in regards to my family. It gives me perspective. Enjoy your time here and enjoy it with your family and friends that you love. It’s now in God’s hands. I am glad to have a lot of prayer warriors out there.”

CHUBB ROCK told the AJC, “He was the most genuine soul I’ve ever had the honor of being around. I loved him like we came out of the same womb.”

ALEXANDER's father died of pancreatic cancer, and his death happened just three months after his cousin, “DJ MIX MASTER MITCH” MITCHELL, also died of pancreatic cancer. ALEXANDER spent his final months with his family.

Read the full story from THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

