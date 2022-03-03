Celebrating 20 Years

G NETWORKS' BOB FM is celebrating 20 years of playing music from the ‘80s, ‘90s, & whatever. It was one of was the first Adult Hits Formats of its kind to launch in NORTH AMERICA and is currently heard on over 40 radio stations across the country.

Format Creator HOWARD KROEGER said, “BOB FM is not as much a format as it is a Life Group. I attended a 40th birthday party where the music being played was songs that weren’t exactly getting radio airplay at the time -- songs that were immensely popular on MTV in its early days when it was all song videos. I conducted an informal focus group right there with the party goers and immediately recognized a void in the music radio space that needed to be filled.”

KROEGER was Operations Director/CHUM BROADCASTING’s WINNIPEG stations at the time, which gave him access to research and radio signals. “We did our due diligence, did our research, confirmed the format hole and compiled a library that to this day is made up of over 1000 song titles from alternative rock, album rock, and pop hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s, with a smattering from the ‘70s,” explained KROEGER, who went on to form KROEGER MEDIA INC.in 2006, which produces BOB FM, as well as HANK FM, a 24/7 country format.

Chief Development Officer/G NETWORKS RICH O'BRIEN said, “BOB FM’s unique mix is best described as one big mix tape for adult listeners who are too young to be considered full-fledged baby-boomers and a little too old to be considered as part of generation X. Beyond the music, the BOB FM brand is known for its out of the box presentation where the station becomes a personality and listeners are on a first name basis with the station. Many markets saw their Adults Hits stations debut in the Top Three with Adults 25-54, when switching to BOB FM.”

For more information, radio stations may visit the BOB FM website. For direct contact, stations may reach RICH O’BRIEN at (212) 380-9338, or (617)984-9625, or richo@gognetworks.com.

