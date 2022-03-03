'After Hours Til Dawn' Tour

THE WEEKND is set to embark on his first-ever global stadium shows, the AFTER HOURS TIL DAWN tour, which will kick off FRIDAY, JULY 8th at TORONTO's ROGERS CENTRE, with stops at iconic U.S. stadiums including METLIFE in NEW YORK, SOLDIER FIELD in CHICAGO, HARD ROCK STADIUM in MIAMI, ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS and others before wrapping FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd at SOFI STADIUM in LOS ANGELES. The tour is produced by LIVE NATION. This is the first leg of THE WEEKND’s massive world tour, with additional dates in MEXICO, SOUTH AMERICA, ASIA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, EUROPE, AFRICA and MIDDLE EAST to be announced soon. DOJA CAT will be his opening act on this first leg.

Tickets for the NORT AMERICAN dates go on sale beginning THURSDAY, MARCH 10th at 10a local time via TheWeeknd.com/tour.

The UNITED NATIONS WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME has partnered with its Goodwill Ambassador ABEL "THE WEEKND" TESFAYE to launch the XO HUMANITARIAN FUND to which he is contributing $1 from each ticket sold in NORTH AMERICA for the tour. He will also make a donation of $500,000 and $1 million will be contributed by WORLD FOOD PROGRAM USA to the fund.

This tour marks the first time THE WEEKND will be touring his mammoth album "After Hours" as well as the recently released and highly critically acclaimed album "DAWN FM."

Earlier this week, PRIME VIDEO debuted THE WEEKND x THE DAWN FM EXPERIENCE, an . immersive music special, creating a theatrical performance event, available now only to PRIME members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide here.

