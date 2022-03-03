Floppers Wanna Flop

“THE BILLBOARD CHART FLOPPERS,” organized by BRIAN BURNS and GUY ZAPOLEAN, will host THE BILLBOARD CHART FLOPPERS RESURRECTION TOURNAMENT beginning MARCH 7th.

The contest is a single-elimination tournament of songs released as singles, but which failed to make the Top 20 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 music chart. Despite their modest popularity, they remain the "Zombies" of time, rarely heard, but always lurking.

Beginning MARCH 7th, the 5000-plus members of the group on FACEBOOK will be eligible to "surrender their brains" by voting on each day's match-up, with real time tallies. Finally, on APRIL 1st, the FINAL FOUR FLOPPERS battle it out for immortality.

The Ultimate Flopper will be announced on TUESDAY, APRIL 5th..

If you’re not already a member, you still have time to join! Click here, and press the blue “Join Group” button!

