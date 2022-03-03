Nile Rodgers (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME is streaming a virtual event featuring this year’s OSCAR-nominated songwriters, "A Conversation with 2022 OSCAR Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song," debuting online YESTERDAY (3/3) and available through MARCH 31st at songhall.org. The nominees discuss their writing processes, the challenges and differences of writing for a film versus a song for a recording artist, and more.

The program is co-hosted and moderated by Hall of Famers NILE RODGERS (currently the HALL's Chairman) and PAUL WILLIAMS, a 1977 OSCAR winner for Best Original Song for “Evergreen.” The panel features OSCAR-nominated songwriters DIXSON co-writer of "Be Alive" from "KING RICHARD"; BILLIE EILISH and FINNEAS O'CONNELL, co-writers of "No Time To Die" from "NO TIME TO DIE"; LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, writer of "Dos Oruguitas" from "ENCANTO"; SHOF inductee and JOHNNY MERCER AWARD winner VAN MORRISON, writer of "Down To Joy" from "BELFAST"; and SHOF inductee DIANE WARREN, writer of "Somehow You Do" from "FOUR GOOD DAYS."

