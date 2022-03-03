Nile Rodgers (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME celebrates this year’s OSCAR-nominated songwriters with an all-star virtual event, "A Conversation with 2022 OSCAR Nominated Songwriters for Best Original Song," which debuted online yesterday (3/3). The program is being made available for the public to watch online through MARCH 31st by visiting songhall.org.

The program is co-hosted and moderated by SHOF inductees NILE RODGERS, who currently serves as the organization's Chairman, and PAUL WILLIAMS, a 1977 OSCAR winner for Best Original Song for “Evergreen.” The panel features OSCAR-nominated songwriters: DIXSON co-writer of "Be Alive" from "King Richard"; BILLIE EILISH and FINNEAS O'CONNELL, co-writers of "No Time To Die" from No Time To Die"; LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, writer of "Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto"; SHOF inductee and JOHNNY MERCER AWARD winner VAN MORRISON, writer of "Down To Joy" from "Belfast"; and SHOF inductee DIANE WARREN, writer of "Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days."

The nominees engage in a discussion about how they got here, their writing process, the challenges and differences of writing for a film versus a song for a recording artist, and much more.

« see more Net News