MIW: Mentoring Program Applications Being Accepted.

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO announces the application window for MIW’s 2022 MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM opens today (3/4), and closes MARCH 21st, sponsored with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and ENTRAVISION.

Four candidates from the radio broadcasting industry -- within the sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines -- will be selected for the 2021 program. For mentee criteria and instructions on how to apply, please visit here.

To view a sampling of past Mentees visit here.

MIW Board President RUTH PRESSLAFF commented, “We’re extremely appreciative of our sponsors, ENTRAVISION and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP. We look forward to welcoming our newest group of mentees, especially as we consider the data presented in our recent MIW Gender Analysis Study. There’s work to be done and we’re eager to continue our mission of mentoring!”

Added BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY, “We are absolutely thrilled to support this year’s MIW RADIO GROUP MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM. It is a privilege to be part of an outstanding initiative which reflects the values of our company in nurturing, supporting, and promoting the advancement of women to senior positions in the radio industry.”

Said ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS EVP/Marketing & Insights KARINA CERDA, “We are very honored to join MIW RADIO GROUP's mission to champion the professional growth of women executives in our industry through the MILDRED CARTER MENTORING PROGRAM. ENTRAVISION is very passionate about encouraging, empowering, and supporting our future female leaders and we look forward to doing our part in spotlighting the merit of this vital program."

