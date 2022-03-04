New Performances, Presenters Revealed

Rising Country stars PARKER McCOLLUM and LAINEY WILSON have each won their first ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS ahead of the show, set for MONDAY, MARCH 7th on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO. Their wins came in the New Male and New Female Artist of the Year categories, respectively. Both were surprised with the news by MIRANDA LAMBERT. Watch as McCOLLUM gets the word from LAMBERT here, and WILSON here.

In other ACM Awards news, LADY A has been added to the previously announced list of performers (NET NEWS 2/22), as have McCOLLUM and WILSON. The latter is also vying for a second award during the show, with a nomination in the Song of the Year category for her hit debut single, “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

A performance from TENILLE TOWNES has also been added to to the “OFFICIAL ACM AWARDS RED CARPET SHOW,” streaming on PRIME VIDEO from 7-8p (ET). She joins previously-announced red carpet show performers KAT & ALEX (NET NEWS 3/2).

The 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS will stream live on PRIME VIDEO from ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS beginning at 8p (ET). DOLLY PARTON, JIMMIE ALLEN and GABBY BARRETT will co-host; ALLEN will debut his new song “Down Home” on the show, and release it to radio immediately after. BARRETT will sing “I Hope You Dance,” reprising her 2018 "AMERICAN IDOL" performance of the 2000 LEE ANN WOMACK hit. ALLEN and BARRETT will then join for a LAS VEGAS musical tribute, with ALLEN singing the 1964 ELVIS PRESLEY classic “Viva LAS VEGAS" and BARRETT performing FAITH HILL’S 1995 hit “Let’s Go To Vegas.”

Newly-announced presenters for the show are JASON ALDEAN (who will also perform) and MICKEY GUYTON, "REACHER" actor ALAN RITCHSON, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS quarterback DEREK CARR, comedian GUY TORRY, author JAMES PATTERSON (who just penned a new book with PARTON), "YELLOWSTONE" actors KELSEY ASBILLE and LUKE GRIMES, and "OUTER RANGE" actor TOM PELPHREY.

Among the previously-announced performers, the ACM has revealed that KELLY CLARKSON will sing host PARTON’s iconic “I Will Always Love You,” WALKER HAYES will do “Fancy Like” and current single “AA,” and MARREN MORRIS will sing her current single “Circles Around This Town.” BRELAND will be joined by THOMAS RHETT for his performance of “Praise The Lord,” and RHETT will also perform “Slow Down Summer.” BROTHERS OSBORNE will sing “Skeletons” and join forces with BRITTNEY SPENCER on the 1966 NANCY SINATRA hit, “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’.”

« see more Net News