New Schedule

RADIO ONE BUFFALO (BUDDY SHULA) Oldies WECK-A-W261EB-W263DC-W275BB (BIG WECK)/BUFFALO will launch a new lineup on MONDAY (3/7).

The changes include JOE CHILLE moving from afternoons to mornings, bumping TOM DONAHUE to late mornings and ROGER CHRISTIAN to early afternoons. BOBBY O. heads to afternoons from evenings. PD GLENN TOPOLSKI remains in evenings, and BOB "JUNIOR" ROSATI is joining the station from the crosstown CUMULUS cluster to handle overnights.

BIG WECK is consulted by veteran programmer and manager TOM LANGMYER, a BUFFALO native and Pres./CEO of GREAT LAKES MEDIA.

