5/29 In Nashville

MATTHEW WEST and TAUREN WELLS will co-host the 9th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards (5/29) at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE.



"I’m looking forward to hosting the K-LOVE Fan Awards again this year, and excited to be joined by my buddy TAUREN WELLS," said WEST. "This fan-voted awards show is always a special event where we get to gather together and celebrate how GOD is working through the hope-filled messages of Christian music. This will be a night to remember.”



WELLS said, "The K-LOVE Fan Awards is always a highlight of my year. Getting to reunite with all the artists I love and respect in our genre, developing deeper connections with fans, and celebrating God who has given us something to sing about is something truly special. This year, I will experience the awards from a different vantage point as a host alongside K-LOVE Fan Awards veteran, MATTHEW WEST. He has done such an incredible job and I can’t wait to team up!”

Tickets are on sale now here.

