Tom and Connor

Comic CONNOR RATLIFF's HEADGUM podcast "DEAD EYES," which told the story of RATLIFF's firing by TOM HANKS from a small role in HBO's "BAND OF BROTHERS" and RATLIFF"s search to find out why HANKS did that, is coming to a climax in the podcast's Season 3 finale, with a very special guest: HANKS himself.

The episode, to be posted on MARCH 10th, includes a full interview with HANKS explaining why RATLIFF was deemed to have "dead eyes" and was thus replaced at the last minute. The interview also includes HANKS telling stories about his career, the "unspoken rules about working on a set," and more.

“I was fully prepared for this to never happen, but I am thrilled that it has," said RATLIFF. "I think for listeners who have been following along, it will be a very satisfying experience. And for new listeners, it's a TOM HANKS episode, so what's not to like? We want it to feel as if you're just there in the room with me and TOM. I have been a fan ever since I heard him scream the line 'I AM NOT A FISH!' in 'SPLASH,' and doing this podcast has only made me a bigger fan, even before he agreed to be a guest."

The show has featured several other celebrity appearances, including JON HAMM, ELIJAH WOOD, NICOLE BYER, RON LIVINGSTON, ADAM SCOTT, ZACH BRAFF, HANKS' son COLIN HANKS, and ADAM SIMS, who replaced RATLIFF on "BAND OF BROTHERS."

