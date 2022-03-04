Put On A Happy Face

It's easy to talk about doom and gloom when it comes to radio -- or anything else -- these days, but ALL ACCESS Editor-in-Chief PERRY MICHAEL SIMON, of all people, is offering some optimism for the future of what we do in his weekly "THE LETTER" column TODAY (3/4).

Inspired by a comment at this week's BSM SUMMIT, SIMON counts the ways that content creators can benefit from the wide-open playing field of today. "Creatively," he writes, "you can do anything you want to do. You are not constrained to the rules of radio." Find out why he's optimistic in "Reasons To Be Cheerful, Part 2022," by clicking here.





