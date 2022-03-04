Logan (Photo: Facebook)

Morning host BOB LOGAN is retiring from THE SUDBURY BROADCASTING GROUP Country KHLS (THUNDER COUNTRY 96.3)/BLYTHEVILLE, AR, TODAY (3/4) after a 55-year broadcasting career.

The station shared the news on its FACEBOOK page YESTERDAY (3/3), writing, "For the past 35 years, before the sun comes up, BOB has made the daily drive to BLYTHEVILLE to be on the air in the morning. This FRIDAY, BOB is retiring and starting a new chapter in his life ... Over the course of the years, BOB has been instrumental in raising thousands and thousands of dollars for the kids at ST. JUDE battling cancer ... One of the greatest highlights of his career was hosting the GRAND OLE OPRY ... Before working for the SUDBURY BROADCASTING GROUP, BOB had other jobs in radio. In total, he has served communities in ARKANSAS for 55 years. We congratulate BOB on such a lengthy career in broadcasting and wish him the best in the next chapter of life."

