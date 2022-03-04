Flowers

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Inspirational WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA has promoted NEIKO FLOWERS to APD. He'll continue in his role as Producer for JEKALYN CARR in middays.

OM/PD DEREK HARPER said, "NEIKO has been doing an excellent job with us. We just thought he would be a great addition to our programming team here at RADIO ONE/ATLANTA."

FLOWERS added, "I remember reading that "Aside from a very select few, there is no overnight success stories. Most of the time that single step took a thousand miles to get to." I can most definitely testify to that. I'm truly blessed to be a part of not only a super talented team but, also a team that sees and believes in my hard work and dedication. I mean, PRAISE 102.5 is by far the measuring stick in the country for gospel radio and I am just super grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it all."

