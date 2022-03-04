Tanya Eiklor

TANYA EIKLOR has been promoted to SM after serving as OM for NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KSLT (LIFE 107.1)/RAPID CITY, SD.



“TANYA has served faithfully at KSLT for the past 22 years and her leadership has been evident to all.”, said JASON SHARP, SVP for Media at NORTHWESTERN. “Her love for our mission, her team, and her community make her the perfect fit for the job.”



Eiklor shared, “I serve alongside an amazing team of people in RAPID CITY and I am so grateful for this new opportunity. I am excited to see how GOD is going to work through all of us in this new season and to see what He has in store for our listening communities.”

