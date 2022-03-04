Sold

BLUE SKY MEDIA, LLC and MM&K OF ALVA, INC. are selling Country KALV-A-K258GZ (BIG COUNTRY 99.5 & STEREO 1430)/ALVA, OK to BEN BUCKLAND, GRANT MERRILL, and J D FORD's REMEMBER RADIO, LLC for $30,000 (AM) and $100 (translator).

In another filing with the FCC, MKS BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KDBB (B104)/BONNE TERRE, MO and News-Talk KFMO-A/FLAT RIVER, MO to ODLE MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $150,000.

« see more Net News