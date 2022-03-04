Reunited

A new scripted fiction podcast from REALM reunites two of the stars of the sitcom "THE GOOD PLACE." JAMEELA JAMIL and MANNY JACINTO star in "MARIGOLD BREACH," a space story about a soldier using AI to try and piece together the past after losing his memory. The eight-episode series debuts MARCH 31st.

“Reuniting old friends has been such a fun element of working with JAMEELA and MANNY on MARIGOLD BREACH,” said REALM CEO MOLLY BARTON. “Their unique partnership echoes that of (podcast characters) Lucan and Ven; hearing them bring these characters to life with such empathy and verve took my breath away.”

“The fast-paced action and mystery of MARIGOLD BREACH make for an incredibly compelling story, but the true heart of this project is in the unfolding relationship between partners, which is why I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with JAMEELA again,” said JACINTO, best known as JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS-loving Jason Mendoza on "THE GOOD PLACE."

JAMIL, Tahani on "THE GOOD PLACE" and host of TBS' "THE MISERY INDEX," added, “I hope listeners will be as riveted as I was when I first read JOEL DANE’s script. Ven is as complex and fierce a character as they come; bringing her to life in audio is hopefully the first of many iterations this story will have.”

« see more Net News