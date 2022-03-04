Baker (Photo: Facebook)

VARIETY is reporting that Veteran Music Publisher CARY BAKER is retiring after 42 years in the business. On MARCH 18th, the L.A.-based BAKER is said to be shutting down CONQUEROO, the independent music PR firm he founded in 2004, and officially retiring. The 60 year old is most notably known for helping to establish R.E.M as a superstar act and he told VARIETY he "tended to represent artists who were very NPR-able."

In his 42 years, BAKER has worked for six labels. Prior to going indie, he headed up PR departments for the I.R.S. and Capitol, and represented artists that won GRAMMYS, AMERICANA AWARDS, BLUES MUSIC AWARDS, and attended 30 SOUTH BY SOUTHWESTS and 20 AMERICANAFESTS.

In an exclusive interview, BAKER told VARIETY, "I’m 66 and I’ve never been to EUROPE, and I consider myself kind of under-traveled in general, because I’ve just never really had the time. It’s been my trademark to start work every morning at 6:30 a.m. in whatever time zone we’re in. And after working really seven days a week all this time, I’m exhausted. Finally, during the pandemic, as I said, I had a moment of reflection and spoke with my wife, SHARON (BELL), and I think we decided that, yeah, let’s do some math, and I think we can maybe pull this off, oddly enough. So on the spring solstice, MARCH 21, life will be different. I don’t know what it’s like to go to a matinee on a TUESDAY, or LACMA on Wednesday. So I’m kind of excited and terrified at the same time.”

