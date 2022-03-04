Cleaning Up

COX MEDIA GROUP/TULSA is holding its 3rd Annual "Big SPRING Clean" this SATURDAY (3/5) 9a-3p (CT) in the parking lot at EXPO SQUARE, accepting all kinds of trash in an effort to encourage recycling. The event has added three new stations to accept and recycle medical sharps, fire extinguishers, and household lightbulbs, along with ammunition, plastic bags, batteries, medication, document shredding, electronic waste, tires, and cardboard.

“Since the inception of this effort, CMG TULSA and our partners have diverted more than 155 TONS of trash from hitting landfills,” said Market VP CATHY GUNTHER. “The event is open to all GREEN COUNTRY residents, and we are really proud to offer this service to our community.”

The cluster includes News-Talk KRMG-A-F, Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE), Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5), Country KWEN (K95.5), FOX and MeTV affiliate KOKI-TV (FOX 23 and MeTV TULSA), and MY NETWORK TV affiliate KMYT-TV (MY41).

