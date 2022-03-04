TOWNSQUARE Top 40 WPST (94.5 PST)/TRENTON, NJ, MD/afternoon host EDWIN 'EeE' GUEVARA exits. He'd been with the station since 2015.

GUEVARA told ALL ACCESS, "I'm looking for a new position in the industry out here on the East Coast, preferably in the NYC, NJ or PHILLY area. I would love to be able to grow at a new radio station and build new networks. But I am trying to have two careers. At the moment I am also studying for my real estate exam, looking to be passing that by the end of the month."

GUEVARA can be reached at (323) 397-8573 or onairedwin@gmail.com.

