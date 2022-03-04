'Peak Performance' March 8th

APPLE will hold a special event on TUESDAY, MARCH 8th, where it is expected to announce a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac. "Peek Performance," a livestream event, will take place at 10a (PT).

The company is also expected to discuss its upcoming iOS 15.4 software, a free upgrade for its most recent devices. The company has already announced that it is building in new Face ID unlock features to work with medical masks, as well as anti-stalking alerts related to its AirTag smart trackers.

The event marks another milestone for APPLE as it aims to stay on track with its product launch schedule, which typically includes events in the SPRING, SUMMER and FALL. In JUNE 2020, as the pandemic took hold, APPLE transformed its WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE (WWDC) into a virtual event, with slickly edited videos replacing live presentations.

