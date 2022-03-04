First Look Deal

A new AUDIBLE podcast, the first show from a first look development deal with JASON ROSS' FRESH PRODUCE MEDIA, traces the Latinx origins of punk rock.

"PUNK IN TRANSLATION: LATINX ORIGINS" is hosted by CECI BASTIDA of TIJUANA NO! and produced by FRESH PRODUCE MEDIA with AUDIBLE; the show, posting in eight parts starting MARCH 10th, will be available in both English and Spanish and features guests including JOAN JETT, JOHN DOE, JELLO BIAFRA, CLEM BURKE, ALICE BAG, and GENERACIÓN SUICIDA's TONY ABARCA.

ROSS said, “We are thrilled to be working with AUDIBLE to develop and produce new and compelling audio-first IP. We share a commitment to production quality and talent-driven storytelling. Together, we are looking forward to pushing the boundaries of audio experiences for years to come. We are also excited about our plans for 2022 and beyond as we scale and expand FRESH PRODUCE MEDIA.”

« see more Net News